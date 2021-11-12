$36.47 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post $36.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.88 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $137.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.85 million to $137.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $149.71 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $151.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,731. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

