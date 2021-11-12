$37.13 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report $37.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.82 million and the lowest is $36.53 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $28.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $116.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.11 million to $119.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $138.37 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT remained flat at $$27.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 277,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

