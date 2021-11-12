3,802 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

