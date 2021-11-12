$384.60 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post $384.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.30 million to $394.90 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $340.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

ASIX traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.77. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

