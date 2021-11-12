3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TGOPY has been the subject of several other reports. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 10,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

