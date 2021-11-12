3i Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 19.25 (LON:III)

3i Group Plc (LON:III) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.25) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of 3i Group stock traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,453.50 ($18.99). The company had a trading volume of 2,992,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,133. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,313.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,735 ($22.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

