40,063 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ACRS opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $933.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

