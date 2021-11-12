42,441 Shares in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

