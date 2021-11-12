4,336,835 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,336,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,228,000. Roblox comprises approximately 2.5% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Roblox stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 369,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $109.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.