4,562 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 288.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 29.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 55.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $7,627,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

