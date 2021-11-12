4,562 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 288.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 29.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 55.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $7,627,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.03.
In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
