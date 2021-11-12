$464.93 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce sales of $464.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.80 million and the highest is $472.90 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $474.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

