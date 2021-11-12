4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 158,641 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.