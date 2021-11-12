50,000 Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.60% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,324,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000.

LCAA opened at $9.80 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

