$585.85 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post sales of $585.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.22 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 270,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $113,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

