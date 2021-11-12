$6.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,891.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $18.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $23.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $23.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.81. 2,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

