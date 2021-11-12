$60.92 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report sales of $60.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.73 million and the highest is $62.97 million. Materialise posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $233.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.05 million to $236.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $258.91 million, with estimates ranging from $255.89 million to $263.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

MTLS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,803. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 0.64. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.