665 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.64. 97,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,357,879. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $414.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.