$8.98 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report $8.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $32.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.50 million, with estimates ranging from $43.50 million to $49.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,951 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 900.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.