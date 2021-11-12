8,157 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $511,113.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $105.28 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

