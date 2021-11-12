836 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $93.92. 42,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,444,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

