83,828 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.20% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,571,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after acquiring an additional 601,487 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,348 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,037,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,862,000 after acquiring an additional 280,951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

