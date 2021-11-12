842 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,489,000 after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,719,000 after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 369,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

