8,725 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,767,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -141.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

