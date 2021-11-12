8,800 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $34.96 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

