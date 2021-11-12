$9.82 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to announce sales of $9.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.87 billion and the lowest is $9.77 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $36.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $43.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.52 billion to $44.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 297,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 81.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 45.6% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

