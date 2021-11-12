9,590 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.27. 344,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,239,754. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $287.25 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

