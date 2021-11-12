a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Raised to $14.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

