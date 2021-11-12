A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $73.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:AOS opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

