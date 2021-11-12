AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 538.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of AIR opened at $38.43 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

