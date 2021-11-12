Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 77,471 shares.The stock last traded at $11.11 and had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $518.41 million, a PE ratio of 130.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

