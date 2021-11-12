Abyss 24 Hour Volume Reaches $211,402.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Abyss has a market cap of $7.10 million and $211,402.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00226368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.