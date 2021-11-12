AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 180.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.77. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

