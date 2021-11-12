Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll Sells 17,136 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $240,418.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ACEL stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

