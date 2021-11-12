Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.14

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.14 ($36.64) and traded as high as €33.36 ($39.25). Accor shares last traded at €32.78 ($38.56), with a volume of 605,111 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.14.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

