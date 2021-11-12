Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Accor has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.