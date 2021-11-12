Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Republic Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $604,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 386.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 387,569 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.