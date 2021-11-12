Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

BX opened at $141.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

