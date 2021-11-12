Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

NYSE CCI opened at $180.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

