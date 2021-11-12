Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,938 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.