Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $153.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $156.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

