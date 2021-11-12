Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,422,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,287,000 after acquiring an additional 77,755 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $465.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $352.54 and a twelve month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.