ACENT (ACE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.50 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, ACENT has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. ACENT has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00226368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.