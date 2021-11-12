ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $105.12 on Monday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $2,265,213.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,228 in the last ninety days. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

