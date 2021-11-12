Activest Wealth Management Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,575. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

