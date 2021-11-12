Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for 0.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,059,000.

Shares of PPLT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.26. 1,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $122.48.

