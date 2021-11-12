Activest Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

