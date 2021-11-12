Activest Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $626,000.

Shares of TAN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,588. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

