Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

IHI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. 23,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,352. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

