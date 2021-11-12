Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.290 EPS.

ATVI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,323. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

