Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $3.64. 5,714,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,209. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

AFIB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

